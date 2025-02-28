First ‘Shrek 5’ Teaser Confirms Sequel Voice Cast

The gang’s all here. Shrek. Fiona. Donkey. And everyone’s favorite character, Shrekette.

Okay, she’s not called Shrekette. She should be called Shrekette, but for some reason, she is not. Instead, that character on the right — a new addition to the cast for the upcoming Shrek 5 — is named Felicia. As you probably could guess, she’s the daughter of Shrek and Fiona.

A new teaser for the upcoming film reveals that the character will be played by Zendaya. Which makes me want to see a version of Challengers starring Shrek and Fiona and maybe Farquaad but that’s a topic for another day, possibly with my therapist.

Watch the Shrek 5 teaser below...

The trailer also confirms that longtime franchise stars Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy will all return to their roles for the sequel as well.

Shrek 5 will be the first sequel in the series over 15 years. Shrek Forever After (4-ever after, you see) was intended to concluded the franchise (and did for well over a decade I suppose), but the series about the adventuring ogre and his wise-cracking donkey have proven enduringly popular. (There have also been two spinoff films starring Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots in the interim.)

The sequel is directed by Walt Dohrn, who worked on Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After in the films’ story department and directed Trolls World Tour and Trolls Band Together, and by Conrad Vernon, who directed Shrek 2, Monsters vs. Aliens, Sausage Party, and the two animated Addams Family films.

Shrek 5 is scheduled to open in theaters on Christmas in 2026. I still think it should have been about Shrekette. I’m not letting this go.

