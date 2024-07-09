‘Shrek 5’ Is Official, With Original Cast Returning

Some 14 years after Shrek lived happily ever after, he’s coming back for a fifth film starring the franchise’s original cast.

DreamWorks itself announced the news on Twitter saying that Shrek 5 was coming to theaters “on July 1, 2026 with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.”

Shrek 5, the first sequel in the franchise since 2010’s Shrek Forever After, will be directed by Walt Dohrn; he previously worked as a writer and head of story on the three previous sequels.

The Shrek franchise is one of the most lucrative in film history. If you include the two spinoff films — 2011’s Puss in Boots and 2022’s Puss in Boots: The Last Wish — the series has earned more than $4 billion worldwide. That doesn’t even factor in home video, merchandising, soundtracks, and assorted ancillary revenue generated by a franchise that has also inspired theme park attractions (and soon an entire theme park land) and even a short-lived quesadilla.

Eddie Murphy in particular has been very vocal in recent years about wanting to make another Shrek. In January of 2023 he said publicly he would be interested in reviving his Donkey character in either a new Shrek sequel or a spinoff movie. (“I love Donkey. They did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie! Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots!’ I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t as funny as the Donkey,” Murphy quipped.)

Shrek Forever After was sold on home video as “The Final Chapter.” But look, who are you going to believe. The DVD box art or the weird animated title treatment on social media?

Shrek 5 is scheduled to open in theaters on July 1, 2026. In less than two years ... hey now, you are an all star again.

