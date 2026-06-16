Shrek fans: Your long swamp-related nightmare is over.

Yes, Shrek is back. Shrek 5 marks the first new movie in the beloved animated franchise in over 15 years. All of the classic voices are back as well: Mike Myers as Shrek, Cameron Diaz as Fiona, and obviously Eddie Murphy as Donkey. They’re joined this time by Zendaya as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia, Marcello Hernandez and Skyler Gisondo as Felicia’s brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

The film just debuted its first teaser, featuring a slightly updated animation style. Shrek’s face has more wrinkles and crevices. Donkey’s fur looks even more furry than it ever did before. There’s even a gag making fun of Olaf from Frozen.

Watch the full Shrek 5 teaser below:

READ MORE: The Best Animated Television Series of All Time

There were four hugely successful Shreks released between 2001 and 2010, all poking fun at the stereotypes of animated fairy tales. The movies were all enormously successful (with audiences, if not with critics) and spawned tons of merchandise and even theme park attractions. Despite the end of the franchise after Shrek Forever After, fans continued to clamor for a sequel. Now they have their wish.

Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon directed Shrek 5, which was written by Michael McCullers.

Here is the official synopsis of Shrek 5 from DreamWorks:

Comedy legends Mike Myers, Oscar® nominee Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz return to their signature roles as Shrek, Donkey and Fiona. Emmy winning superstar Zendaya (The Odyssey, Dune franchise) joins the cast as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia, along with Marcello Hernandez (Saturday Night Live, Happy Gilmore 2) and Skyler Gisondo (Superman, Booksmart) as Felicia’s brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

Shrek 5 is scheduled for release in June of 2027. I suspect this movie will make approximately 5 billion dollars.