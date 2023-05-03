‘Babylon 5’ Will Return in Animated Movie

Babylon 5 aired in syndication and on TNT for five years through the middle and late ’90s, and earned a reputation as one of the greatest sci-fi shows of its era. Its devoted fanbase has clamored for some kind of return to the property for years, but at least so far, one has never materialized.

At last, the wait for another Babylon 5 (which, let’s face it, really should be called Babylon 6) may be coming to an end. The original series creator, J. Michael Straczynski, just tweeted a photo of a Babylon 5 script (with a subtitle carefully obscured form view) and the message “BABYLON 5 ANIMATED MOVIE coming from Warner Bros. Animation & WB Home Entertainment!” Straczynski wrote. He called it “classic” Babylon 5, “raucous, heartfelt, nonstop, a ton of fun through time and space” and a “love letter to fans.”

This is not the first time a proposed revival of Babylon 5 has made the news. In the fall of 2021, word broke that the show would be rebooted “from-the-ground-up” with a premise about “John Sheridan, an Earthforce officer with a mysterious background, is assigned to Babylon 5, a five-mile-long space station in neutral space, a port of call for travelers, smugglers, corporate explorers and alien diplomats at a time of uneasy peace and the constant threat of war.” At that time, Straczynski was supposed to be involved in that project as well.

Whether we ever see that show, Straczynski says this animated film will see the light of day. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote this “brand new original animated movie is already finished and in the can. So it’s 100 percent real, happening, and coming out very soon.”

