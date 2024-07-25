Disney+, Max, and Hulu Are Now Available in One Bundle

Subscribers to Disney+, Hulu, and Max — or potential customers who might subscribe to one or two (or none) at the moment but were looking to add to their existing lineup of streaming options — can now bundle the three services together for a single price.

Starting today, you can get a bundle of Disney’s Disney+ and Hulu and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max. It will cost you $16.99 per month if you choose the option with ads, or $29.99 a month for the option without ads. The press release boats that this represents “a savings of up to 38 percent compared with the price of the services purchased separately.”

The bundle is available for “all qualifying new and existing subscribers.”

Disney was already bundling Disney+ and Hulu for those who wanted more streaming options — and also bundling the two with their ESPN+ service — but this new combo crosses corporate boundaries. If you get this bundle, then your streaming options include essentially all of Marvel, all of Star Wars, all of DC, all of Harry Potter, all of Game of Thrones, and most of Lord of the Rings. (If you want the LOTR TV show, that’s still over at Prime Video.)

It is astonishing to consider how the streaming world has evolved in just the last few years. This whole ecosystem was initially sold as alternative to existing home entertainment options; quicker and easier that driving to a video store to rent and then return movies, cheaper and simpler than cable TV. A couple years later, there are too many streaming services to count, and now the bigger ones are starting to work together to snag customers in tandem. They essentially disrupted cable industry to make ... a different cable industry. And this one is increasingly not so cheap or so simple. What a world.

