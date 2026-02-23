The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards were rocked by an unexpected scandal Sunday night (February 22) when a Tourette’s activist in attendance shouted a racist slur during the ceremony in London.

The BBC, which aired the ceremony on a two-hour delay, apologized for “strong and offensive language” after the uncensored slur was included in the award show’s final broadcast.

The moment, which shocked attendees as well as audiences viewing at home, happened when Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, who are both Black, were on stage presenting the award for Best Visual Effects to Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The crowd gasped in shock when Tourette’s activist John Davidson, who was in attendance and experienced a number of involuntary tic outbursts during the event, suddenly shouted the N-word while Jordan and Lindo were both on stage, briefly stunning the pair before they continued their presentation with grace.

Over the course of the ceremony, host Alan Cumming made a handful of announcements in an attempt to explain the situation.

“Tourette syndrome is a disability, and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight,” Cumming told the crowd at one point.

On X (formerly Twitter), Sinners production designer Hannah Beachler reacted to the “throwaway” apology.

“I keep trying to write about what happened at the BAFTAs, and I can’t find the words,” she tweeted, adding, “The situation is almost impossible, but it happened [three] times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show … I understand and deeply know why this is an impossible situation. I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throw-away apology of ‘if you were offended.’”

A spokesperson for the BBC also addressed the moment, saying in a statement, “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards 2026. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and was not intentional. We apologize for any offense caused by the language heard.”

Other expletives Davidson reportedly shouted involuntarily at various points during the ceremony include “shut the f–k up,” “bulls–t,” and “f–k you.” Davidson reportedly left the event of his own accord before the second half of the ceremony.

Speaking to Vanity Fair at an afterparty, Lindo shared that he and Jordan “did what we had to do” during the moment, but that he also wished “someone from BAFTA spoke to us” afterwards.

Neither Jordan nor Davidson has addressed the moment publicly as of publishing, though many online have called for Davidson to apologize directly to the Sinners stars.

UPDATE (1:45PM E.T.): In a statement issued to The Hollywood Reporter late Monday morning, BAFTA addressed the incident and issued an apology.

You can read an excerpt below and see the full statement on THR:

At the BAFTA Film Awards last night, our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologize to all … Early in the ceremony a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologize unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism. During the ceremony, John chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen, and we would like to thank him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him. We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologize to all. We will learn from this, and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy.

What Is Tourette Syndrome?

Tourette Syndrome, also known as Tourette’s, is a nervous system disorder characterized by repetitive, rapid, sudden, and involuntary vocalizations or movements called “tics.” The disorder typically first manifests during childhood.

Examples of tics can include rapid and sudden blinking, sniffing, throat-clearing, jerking, grimacing, grunting, and shouting.

There is no cure for Tourette’s, but treatments such as therapy or medication can address managing more disruptive tics, which are often preceded by an “urge.”

Who Is John Davidson?

Born in 1971, Davidson is a Scottish activist with Tourette syndrome who has spent his career campaigning for awareness and educating the public about Tourette’s.

The MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) recipient appeared in the 1989 documentary John’s Not Mad, which highlights the realities of his life as someone with severe Tourette’s. He also appeared in the 2002 documentary The Boy Can’t Help It.

A critically acclaimed, Kirk Jones-directed biographical drama called I Swear was released in 2025, detailing Davidson’s life story and advocacy journey.

Davidson’s Tourette syndrome experience includes motor tics as well as coprolalia, AKA involuntary shouting and/or cursing. He was diagnosed with the disorder in his teenage years.

Why Was John Davidson at the BAFTAs?

Davidson was in attendance at the BAFTAs because the biographical film about his life, I Swear, was nominated for five awards: Best Actor, Best Casting, Best British Film, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Screenplay.

Actor Robert Aramayo, who plays Davidson in the film, took home the award for Best Actor for his portrayal in I Swear.

BAFTAs attendees and presenters were warned about potential Tourette’s-related outbursts before the ceremony began.

