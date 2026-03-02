Another week means new series and new TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can check out a posh new reality series reboot from Bravo, as well as a new take on the Sherlock Holmes story. Plus, catch the final season of the smash historical fantasy romance drama Outlander.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

R.J. Decker

ABC’s new crime series follows a disgraced former newspaper photographer who becomes a private investigator in South Florida, solving strange cases with the help of his ex-wife and a mysterious ex-associate.

Where to watch R.J. Decker: The crime-drama premieres on ABC at 10PM E.T. on March 3. It streams the following day on Hulu.

Young Sherlock

Young Sherlock follows a rebellious, 19-year-old, pre-Baker Street Sherlock as he navigates his complicated first murder case while attending Oxford University.

Where to watch Young Sherlock: Guy Ritchie’s new origin story series premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime on March 4, with all eight episodes available to stream immediately.

Ladies of London: The New Reign

This reboot of Ladies of London follows a new group of glamorous British blue bloods, American expats, and socialites as they navigate romance, friendships, career challenges, and expectations in London high society.

Where to watch Ladies of London: The New Reign: The reality series premieres on Bravo at 9PM E.T. on March 5, 2026 with a special two-hour episode. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Vladimir

Based on the novel by Julia May Jonas, in Vladimir, an English teacher’s failing marriage and career are thrown into total chaos when she becomes romantically obsessed with a young new co-worker.

Where to watch Vladimir: The limited series becomes available to stream exclusively on Netflix beginning March 5.

Outlander (Final Season Premiere)

Blending history, fantasy, and adventure, Claire and Jamie’s epic, decades-spanning romance will come to its conclusion in the eight and final season of Outlander.

Where to watch Outlander: The premiere episode of Season 8 will air on Starz at 8PM E.T. on March 6. Subsequent new episodes will continue to air weekly on Fridays at the same time, with episodes available to stream via the Starz app or Sling TV at midnight (E.T.) Fridays.

