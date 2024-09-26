This first spinoff from the John Wick franchise has been in the works for a long time — which could explain why it is supposedly set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 which came out five years ago and a whole sequel ago. That movie introduced the concept of these world-class ballerinas who double as assassins. One such ballerina, played by Ana de Armas, is the subject of the film, which is officially titled From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.

Unlike some in-name-only spinoffs, Ballerina is set firmly in the John Wick universe, and includes appearances from several of the franchise’s most-tentured cast members, including Ian McShane, the late Lance Reddick, and even John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves. You can see him, albeit briefly, in the first trailer for the movie — watch it below.

The film has been in various stages of production since before John Wick: Chapter 3 even opened in theaters. It was directed by Len Wiseman — although John Wick director Chad Stahelski reportedly was involved in reshoots that were done earlier this year to beef up Ballerina’s action quotient.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is scheduled to open in theaters on June 6, 2025.

