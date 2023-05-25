New ‘Barbie’ Trailer Reveals the Real Premise of the Movie

I think this is the third trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, but it’s the first that really gives us a good sense of what the movie is actually about. While earlier trailers played up the cotton-candy colored world of Barbie (and really many Barbies, where all the characters were either Barbies or Kens, played by actors like Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and Kingsley Ben-Adir), this one reveals that “Barbieland” is really just one component in the film.

Instead, Barbie is primarily about the one true Barbie (Margot Robbie) as she suddenly becomes less enamored with her perfect, pink existence. And so she sets off for the “real world” with Ken (Ryan Gosling). What precisely happens from there is not fully made clear by the trailer, but it involves Will Ferrell playing another sinister businessman — basically the same dude he played in The LEGO Movie. (If you’re adapting a toy to a feature film and you need a guy to play the face of unholy corporate evil, you have to cast Will Ferrell. It’s just a rule.)

Watch the new Barbie trailer below:

This trailer, at least, makes it a lot clearer why a filmmaker of Gerwig’s caliber would want to make a Barbie movie. This is not just a movie about Barbie and her Dream House and her car and hanging out in Malibu or whatever; it is also a consideration of what Barbie dolls mean, and what they represent to our world. Which should be pretty interesting!

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.

Barbie is scheduled to open in theaters on July 21.

