Mattel is celebrating the 30th anniversary of cult teen comedy Clueless this year with a special product collaboration including Barbie dolls, Polly Pocket toys, and more merchandise.

Now available to pre-order on the Mattel Creations website, the Gold Label Barbie x Clueless collaboration includes a Cher Horowitz-inspired doll featuring the character's iconic yellow school-girl plaid outfit (and learner's permit, for the virgin who can't drive), as well as a Dionne Davenport-inspired doll, complete with that giant vinyl flower hat. Both retail for $60.

Also available to pre-order is an adorable, blinged-out Polly Pocket x Clueless 30th Anniversary Compact Set, which includes tiny Cher, Dionne, and Tai in their most iconic outfits from the movie, as well as Cher's white Jeep. The Polly Pocket compact retails for $33.

Other toys and collectibles included in Mattel's Clueless 30th anniversary line include a Little People Collector x Clueless 30th Anniversary Figure Set for $27 and an UNO Fandom x Clueless 30th Anniversary Deck for $12.

Written and directed by Amy Heckerling, and starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Breckin Myer, Wallace Shawn, and the late Brittany Murphy, Clueless was released on July 19, 1995.

The movie, which is loosely inspired by Jane Austen's Emma, follows a peppy, good-intentioned popular high school student named Cher who makes it her mission to perform philanthropic deeds. That includes making over the “clueless” new girl at school to help her integrate socially, helping her lawyer dad with his latest legal case, and playing cupid for her lonely teachers.

Made on a $12 million budget, the smash sleeper hit grossed $88 million globally and launched the then-unknown Silverstone into Hollywood stardom. It also inspired a spinoff TV show and series of Clueless books.

Aside from its lasting impact on pop culture, the clever coming-of-age flick has gained a large cult following over three decades, and is largely considered one of the best and most iconic comedy films of the 1990s.

