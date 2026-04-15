The con is back on, with a new star — who is also the new writer and director.

During their CinemaCon presentation this week, Warner Bros. confirmed that they are working on a prequel to Ocean’s 11, the dapper con man franchise that previously starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon, headlining a crew of nearly a dozen crooks who rob casinos, museums, and other swanky locales.

Margot Robbie has long been attached this proposed project, but now Warners has confirmed that the movie will co-star and be written and directed by Bradley Cooper.

Warners described the movie this way at CinemaCon:

“Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows: his parents. You’ll see them in all their prime in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.”

Some of the stars of Ocean's Eleven Warner Bros. loading...

READ MORE: Ocean’s 14 Is Happening Too, With the Original Cast

The original Ocean’s 11 came out in 1960 — two years before this new film takes place — and starred the members of the Rat Pack, including Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Director Steven Soderbergh updated the material with Clooney, Pitt, and company back in 2001, and then made two sequels in the subsequent years. In 2018, Warners made Ocean’s 8, an all-female riff on the concept, featuring Sandra Bullock as Clooney’s character’s sister, along with several members of the previous crew (like Elliott Gould) in cameo roles.

Warner Bros. is apparently very bullish on the Ocean’s franchise right now. They are also developing the first sequel in the series in almost 20 years, Ocean’s 14, with Clooney and the surviving original cast (RIP Carl Reiner). David Leitch is attached to direct that one in Soderbergh’s place.

That sequel does not have a confirmed release date yet. However, the untitled Ocean’s 11 prequel is already on Warner Bros.’ release calendar — for June 25, 2027.

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