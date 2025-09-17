Filming for the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter is well underway, and now fans have a much closer look at Ryan Gosling’s mysterious protagonist.

On Wednesday (September 17), director Shawn Levy (Deadpool & Wolverine) shared a photo of Gosling and his co-star Flynn Gray posing on set in the Mediterranean.

“Somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea #Starfighter,” Levy captioned the photo, which shows a rugged Gosling in costume atop some sort of water vehicle, his young co-star standing against the horizon behind him. See the image below.

So far, very little is known about the characters or plot of Starfighter. According to fan rumors online, Gray could possibly play the nephew of Gosling’s character, who will be forced to protect the young boy from evil forces in pursuit, hinting at a potential lone wolf-meets-lost cub trope.

The film officially went into production in late August, with Levy sharing an early sneak-peek image of Gosling and Gray posing near what appears to be a landspeeder.

According to Lucasfilm, Starfighter is “an entirely original story set in a period of time never before explored in Star Wars.”

Back in the spring, Levy confirmed the standalone film is “not a prequel, not a sequel,” but rather “a new adventure ... set in a period of time that we haven���t seen explored yet.”

The film is set roughly five years after the events of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

The upcoming film will also star Man of Steel’s Amy Adams, House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith, and Frankenstein’s Mia Goth. The latter pair are set to play villains.

Star Wars: Starfighter is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 28, 2027.

The next Star Wars film to hit theaters will be Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu, a spinoff film to the critically acclaimed Disney+ series The Mandalorian. It’s currently scheduled to debut on May 22, 2026.

