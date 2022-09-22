’Bardo’ Trailer: Another Head-Trip From the Director Of ‘Birdman’

From the director of Birdman and The Revenant, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, comes a tale of identity, existential dread, and sheer absurdity. The trailer for Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths has been released. The film tells the story of a journalist living in Los Angeles, who has just won a very prestigious award. At that point, he decides to take a quick trip back to Mexico.

The official synopsis is as follows:

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is an epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit. The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder.

The trailer itself is set to “I Am The Walrus” by the Beatles, as we see Silverio traversing increasingly unsettling and absurd scenarios, like looking for some axolotls he's dropped in a now-flooded bus, or climbing up a mountain of human bodies. The cinematography is stunning, and the sheer amount of intriguing setpieces on display is enough to draw one in.

The film had its premiere at the 79th International Venice Film Festival on September 1. It’ll premiere in the U.S. at AFI Fest on November 3. A theatrical release will follow after that; the film makes its Netflix debut on December 16, 2022.

