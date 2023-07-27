On today's edition of "Previously Unsaid Sentences in Human History,” Daniel Kaluuya is still working on an unusual cinematic take on Barney. Like... the big purple dinosaur who teaches kids their ABCs. The movie comes in the wake of Barney’s owner, Mattel, having a massive success in theaters with the new Barbie. Naturally, Mattel is currently developing many other film projects, including Barney.

Robbie Brenner, the head of Mattel Films, talked with Variety a bit about how the various movies Mattel is working on — including Barney, which he said will supposedly “be more adult and have adult themes — and sort of be a little bit off-kilter.”

Brenner also said of the movie...

I don’t know that it’s necessarily going to be darker. It’s just going to be unique — more of like a Being John Malkovich or an Adaptation. Any movie that has Barney is not certainly going to be straightforward. We’re not making Ted. You know what I mean?

Brenner also talked about the future of movies at Mattel, saying:

Everybody hopes that when you create a movie that there is going to be a franchise. That’s the hope — that it goes on and on and it’s a gift that keeps giving. But, in this day and age, you just want to get the first one right.

Mattel’s other potential movie franchises include Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, and a Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots movie starring Vin Diesel. Then, there are things like an Uno movie that are now apparently in the works. We'll leave it at that.

