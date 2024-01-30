Netflix Is Making a ‘Hot Wheels’ Animated Series

For generations of kids, the words hot and wheels have been synonymous with toy cars. That’s the sort of name brand recognition that makes Hollywood executives salivate. So you can’t be surprised that someone pounced on the idea of making a Hot Wheels series. It was bound to happen sooner or later.

As announced today, the animated show will be titled Hot Wheels Let’s Race and it will stream later this spring on Netflix. The series is aimed at kids and mostly focuses on young children having intellectual discussions about the economy and the environment from a kids perspective.

All right, no, it’s about car races and driving on orange roadways that look like Hot Wheels toys come to life. The show also features a theme song performed by Fall Out Boy lead singer Patrick Stump.

You can watch the trailer for Hot Wheels Let’s Race below.

With Barbie becoming the #1 movie of 2023, you can expect loads more movies and shows based on toys of all shapes and sizes in the years ahead. And this isn’t the first time Mattel has announced they were working on a project involving Hot Wheels cars. In April 2022, Mattel announced it had partnered with J.J. Abrams and his Bad Robot production company to make a live-action Hot Wheels film. Thus far, the project has not materialized.

Here is the Hot Wheels show’s official synopsis:

Based on the number-one selling toy in the world, Hot Wheels Let’s Race is a high-octane series that ignites and unlocks the challenger spirit within every racer! The series follows the newest generation of racers as they experience mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race will premiere on Netflix on March 4.

