‘Batgirl’ Directors Hope the Film May Still Be Released

Will Warner Bros. ever #ReleaseTheBatgirlMovie?

The directors of the shelved HBO Max project hope so. In an interview with the Skript YouTube channel, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said that despite WB shutting down the project indefinitely, they “just hope that one day the movie would be released. We hope, Inshallah, it happens.”

They hope, but Adil & Bilall also noted that it’s not as simple as just deciding one day to put the movie up on streaming. "If it's released one day, there would be a lot of work,” said El Arbi. “Just like the Snyder Cut it cannot be released in its current state. There is no VFX, there’s nothing. We still had some scenes to shoot. So if one day they want us to release the Batgirl movie, they’d have to give us the means to do it, to finish it properly with our vision.”

They also noted that they currently have none of the scenes they shot for Batgirl; Warner Bros. Discovery has already removed the footage from the servers they had access to.

As for the reason HBO Max decided to give up on a movie they had already spent a reported $75 to $90 million on, the explanation the filmmakers gave was the same that has been widely reported in the media. "The guys from Warner Bros. told us it was not a talent problem from our part or the actress, or even the quality of the movie,” El Arbi noted. “We were right in the middle of editing. There was a lot of job to do! So it was not like the movie was finished. They told us it was a strategic change. A shifting in the management. They can save up some bucks.”

We live in a fascinating world, where basically flushing $75 to $90 million down the toilet is a way to “save up some bucks.” But perhaps some day the management and strategy over at WBD will change again, and Batgirl will see the light of day.

