The Next Batman Movie Has Found Its Director

Is the movie world ready for another Batman?

It’s already got Robert Pattinson playing the Batman of The Batman, which is getting a sequel in a few years. It’s also got Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in The Flash, which is just out in theaters. And it’s about to get a new Batman and a new Robin, in a film titled The Brave and the Bold, which will be part of the new DC Movie Universe that is being overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The film will supposedly be drawn from recent Batman comics about Bruce Wayne and his son Damien, who becomes the fifth person to claim the mantle of Robin, the Boy Wonder. (Damien is a bit different from the other four, because he was raised from birth to be a deadly ninja, and he’s also the grandson of Ra’s al Ghul.) The film is still in early development and does not have a script or a writer. It does, however, have a director — one with some significant Batman experience of late.

According to Variety, The Flash director Andy Muschietti will helm The Brave and the Bold. Here was what Gunn and Safran had to say about the news:

We saw The Flash; even before taking the reins at DC Studios, and knew we were in the hands of not only a visionary director but a massive DC fan. It’s a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity and passion for these characters and this world just resonates through every frame. So, when it came time to find a director for ‘The Brave and the Bold,’ there was really only one choice. Luckily, Andy said yes. Barbara signed on to produce with us and we were on our way.

Prior to The Flash, Muschietti directed both parts of the recent big-screen adaptation of Stephen King’s It. He also directed the horror film Mama in 2013. But The Flash not only gives him some DC credibility — it gives him a lot of practice directing Batmen. Which would seemingly serve him well here.

