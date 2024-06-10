A ‘Suicide Squad’ Anime Series Is Coming to Hulu

A new Suicide Squad anime series from Warner Bros. Japan is coming to streaming later this month.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI follows a version of the DC Comics team very similar to the one in James Gunn’s recent The Suicide Squad movie — including Harley Quinn, Peacemaker, and King Shark — sent by Amanda Waller on a mission to another world.

You can see the trailer for the new ten-episode series, which is set to debut in a couple weeks on Hulu, below:

Here is the series’ official synopsis

In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an “ISEKAI”! Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle.

Suicide Squad ISEKAI, directed by Eri Osada, premieres on Hulu on June 27 with the series’ first three episodes. New episodes follow weekly through August 15. The animation looks really fun.

