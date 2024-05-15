James Gunn confirms that the second film in his new DC Universe of movies and shows will be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock as the title character.

Alcock will debut as Supergirl in Gunn’s own Superman film, which is currently in production and stars David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel opposite Rachel Brosnahan as the new Lois Lane.

Woman of Tomorrow will be directed by Craig Gillespie (Cruella, Dumb Money) and is based on the recent comic book series of the same name by writer Tom King.

Responding to a Deadline report about the film coming in the summer of 2026, Gunn wrote on his Instagram “Accurate. Craig, Milly, Ana, Chantal, Peter and I are excited to get started!”

The “Ana” Gunn referenced in the caption is Ana Nogueira, who wrote the film’s screenplay. Chantal is Chantal Nong Vo, who works at Warner Bros. Discovery as the executive vice president of DC Studios.

Woman of Tomorrow is the second time Supergirl has gotten her own solo live-action feature film. Her first movie, 1984’s Supergirl starring Helen Slater, was a notorious flop. The character was recently the lead of a successful CW television series starring Melissa Benoist. That show ended in 2021 after six seasons.

Other confirmed upcoming projects in the new DC Universe overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran includes a second season of the Max series Peacemaker and the animated TV series Creature Commandos, which Gunn also created and wrote.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to open in theaters on June 26, 2026. Gunn’s Superman (formerly titled Superman: Legacy) is scheduled to premiere on July 11, 2025.

