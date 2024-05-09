New ‘Batman’ Animated Series Announces Streaming Premiere Date

After a painfully long development process, a new Batman show from some of the same creators as the classic Batman: The Animated Series is finally ready to premiere.

Titled Batman: Caped Crusader, the show was first announced way back in May of 2021, when it was revealed a new series from B:TAS artist and animator Bruce Timm, along with producers J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, would be headed to Warner Bros.’ new HBO Max streaming service.

But by August 2022 Warner Bros. Discovery was starting to cut back on their original content for their streaming service. At that point, they pulled the show from their upcoming lineup. (Batman and his pals haven’t done great at Max; his partner Batgirl got a whole movie made and then permanently shelved as a cost-cutting measure.)

Warner Bros. then sold Caped Crusader to Amazon for their Prime Video service, which is where it ultimately wound up. Prime announced today that show will debut later this summer.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications.

Prime also unveiled several more new images from the show:

The art style of Caped Crusader evokes the earliest issues of Detective Comics from the late 1930s when Batman, illustrated by Bob Kane and written by Bill Finger, first debuted. That includes Batman’s costume (with gloves and big pointy bat-ears) as well as the design of the show’s Catwoman, who is wearing more of a superheroic evening gown than the leather catsuit she’s more typically seen in these days.

Batman: Caped Crusader will premiere on Prime Video on August 1. The first season of the series consists of 10 episodes.

