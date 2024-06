Everything New on Max in July 2024

After a popular stint playing a supporting role in the Harley Quinn animated series, Kite Man is getting his own spinoff cartoon series on Max next month. DC’s Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will premiere new episodes weekly through September, featuring the continuing adventures of Kite Man and Golden Glider.

Also in July: A new documentary on actress Faye Dunaway, a new season of Hard Knocks following the New York Giants, and Wild Wild Space, a doc about “the celestial land grab happening above our heads.” July also marks the streaming debut of Love Lies Bleeding, one of the best movies of 2024 so far.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Max in July 2024:

TITLES COMING TO MAX IN JULY:

July 1

!Three Amigos! (1986)

17 Again (2009)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 6 (TLC)

America’s Best Towns to Visit

As Good as It Gets (1997)

Babe (1995)

Batman and Harley Quinn (2017)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One (2021)

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two (2021)

Beowulf (2007)

Blended (2014)

Black Adam (2022)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Focus Focus loading...

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Butterfield 8 (1960)

Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958)

Chinatown (1974)

Cleopatra (1963)

The Company You Keep (2013)

The Craft (1996)

Cyrus (2010)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Express (2008)

The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

Firestarter (1984)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frank (2014)

Garden State (2004)

Gattaca (1997)

Giant (1956)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

The Glass Castle (2017)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Grand Piano (2014)

Inside Job (2010)

Lady Bird (2017)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

The Meg (2018)

Melancholia (2011)

Mortal Kombat (1995)

A Most Wanted Man (2014)

National Velvet (1944)

Network (1976)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Panic Room (2002)

Parenthood (1989)

Please Stand By (2018)

Posse: The Revenge of Jessie Lee (1993)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rescue Dawn (2007)

The Rider (2018)

Saw (2004)

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Signs (2002)

Single White Female (1992)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (Movie) (2011)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003)

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World (2011)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

To Sir, with Love (1967)

To the Wonder (2012)

Twister (1996)

Unbreakable (2000)

West Side Story (1961)

Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? (1966)

Woodshock (2017)

Brandon Brown, Joe Schoen Matt Swensen/New York Football Giants loading...

July 2

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 4 (Discovery)

Hard Knocks: Offseason with the New York Giants (HBO Original)

Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis IN 2024 (Motor Trend)

July 3

Barnwood Builders, Season 18 (Magnolia Network)

July 5

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 9 (Magnolia Network)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials): The Star of a Thousand Wishes (2024)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 48 (Food Network)

King of Zanzibar (Max Original)

July 7

Belly of the Beast: Bigger and Bloodier (Discovery)

Jaws vs. Leviathan (Discovery)

Makozilla (Discovery)

Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion (Discovery)

July 8

BBQ Brawl, Season 5 (Food Network)

Big Shark Energy (Discovery)

Bodies in the Water (ID)

Great White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood (Discovery)

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)

Shark Frenzy: Mating Games (Discovery)

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 7 (ID)

Two Guys Garage, Season 23 (Motor Trend)

July 9

6000-Lb Shark (Discovery)

Bobby’s Triple Threat, Season 3 (Food Network)

Deadliest Bite (Discovery)

Monster Hammerheads: Species X (Discovery)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 12 (TLC)

Mecum Main Attractions: Indianapolis IN (Motor Trend)

July 10

Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan (Discovery)

Expedition Unknown: Shark Wrecks of WWII (Discovery)

Great White North (Discovery)

Quad Gods (HBO Original)

July 11

Caught! When Sharks Attack (Discovery)

Christina on the Coast, Season 5 (HGTV)

Great White Danger Zone (Discovery)

MILF of Norway, Season 1 (Max Original)

Monster of Oz (Discovery)

Teen Torture Inc. (Max Original)

July 12

Shark Attack Island (Discovery)

Sharks of the Dead Zone (Discovery)

The Real Sharkano (Discovery)

Faye Dunaway Terry O'Neill / Iconic Images loading...

July 13

Faye (HBO Original)

Mothersharker: Hammertime (Discovery)

Sharktopia (Discovery)

July 14

Alex vs. America, Season 4 (Food Network)

In the Eye of the Storm, Season 1 (Discovery)

Mary Makes It Easy, Season 4 (Food Network)

July 15

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Two (2024)

July 16

The Black Widower: The Six Wives of Thomas Randolph, Season 1 (ID)

Welcome to Plathville, Season 6 (TLC)

Max Max loading...

July 17

Wild Wild Space (HBO Original)

July 18

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! Season 1 (Max Original)

The Commandant's Shadow

A24 A24 loading...

July 19

Love Lies Bleeding (A24)

July 21

Forbidden Love, Season 1 (TLC)

July 22

Fatal Affairs, Season 1 (ID)

July 23

Chopped, Season 58 (Food Network)

Secrets & Spies: A Nuclear Game (CNN Originals)

July 24

Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (HBO Original)

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 36 (Food Network)

July 25

Full Custom Garage, Season 4 (Motor Trend)

Mecum Full Throttle: Kissimmee Summer Special 2024 (Motor Trend)

Knox Goes Away Saban Films loading...

July 26

Knox Goes Away (2024)

Walker, Season 4 (2024)

July 30

Violent Earth with Liev Schreiber (CNN Originals)