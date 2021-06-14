Batman, Catwoman Sex Scene Removed from HBO’s ‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series

HBO Max’s (formerly DC Universe’s) Harley Quinn animated series stands out in the crowded field of superhero movies and shows for the way it pushes the envelope in terms of adult content, particularly in the realm of sexuality. Most U.S. superheroes are too busy fighting crime to get busy. Not Harley Quinn, which has even been nominated for the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for its depiction of the relationship between Harley and Poison Ivy.

Still, there are some things that are still too adult for Harley Quinn to show. In an interview with Variety about how a new crop of superhero shows like WandaVision and The Umbrella Academy “subvert” the genre’s usual tropes, Harley Quinn co-creator Justin Halpern that while they do have some leeway in terms of what they can show on the adult animated series, DC Comics has vetoed at least one subject: The intimate details of Batman and Catwoman’s sex life.

As Halpern explained, the upcoming third season of Harley Quinn would have included a “moment” of oral sex between Batman and Catwoman. “And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that,’” Halpern said. “They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes.’” (Who knew action figures of attentive lovers don’t sell well? You learn something new every day.)

Halpern did also stress that DC is “remarkably supportive” of Harley Quinn and they have “allowed them to push the envelope numerous times.” They just couldn’t push that particular Bat-envelope. Season 3 of Harley Quinn, and whatever edgy stuff DC allowed Halpern and his team to include in it, is expected to premiere in late 2021 on HBO Max.