‘The Batman’ Halts Production Again Due To Coronavirus

Matt Reeves' upcoming superhero film The Batman is shutting down production again after a worker contracted COVID-19. The news breaks just days after the movie resumed filming following a several month hiatus.

"A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused," Warner Bros. said in a statement.

No information has been revealed on who the worker was, or the role the worker held on set. It isn't clear whether this crew member caught the virus from someone else on set or from an unrelated environment.

Back in July, Warner Bros. created a coronavirus hotline for movie sets, allowing workers to anonymously report health violations directly to the company. They also announced that the film would no longer be shooting on location, opting for studio sets that could be monitored more easily. But with a production the size and scale of The Batman, the odds of someone contracting coronavirus automatically go up.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role alongside Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin. About a quarter of the film had been shot prior to its initial suspension. Despite this, The Batman dropped its first trailer at DC FanDome at the end of August.

The Batman is currently slated for an Oct. 1, 2021 release. However, that goal is now in jeopardy due to this recent development.