The first trailer for The Batman is finally here. At DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves said the classic ’70s noir Chinatown was a major influence on his movie. So the wall of headlines above could be a clue. The one that talks about seawall construction being stalled could be a corrupt zoning project very similar to the one in Chinatown that was the secret motivation for the murder at that film’s center.

That’s just one of the interesting theories in our latest Easter egg video. Below, you’ll also get a possible connection to Harvey Dent, a reference to the Court of Owls, some details about the new version of the Riddler played by Paul Dano, how Batman connects to this string of murders, and a little background about where Matt Reeves shot the film. Plus: Does the Joker exist in this universe? Watch our Batman Easter egg video here:

If you liked this video on all the Easter eggs in the new trailer for The Batman, check out some more of our videos below, including our breakdown of the first director’s cut teaser, our comparison of Iron Man and Man of Steel, and our comparison of Black Panther and Aquaman. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The Batman opens in theaters on October 2, 2021.