Vengeance Arrives in ‘The Batman’ New Trailer

The NBA All-Star Game featured a special guest appearance by The Batman. He didn’t sub into the game, sadly, but he did debut a new trailer for the movie during the show. And where most of the teasers and clips for the film so far have played up its dark atmosphere and its murder mystery storyline, and hinted at some kind of grand conspiracy at the upper echelons of Gotham City society, this one is much more focused on the action and the excitement. There’s a peppy musical score, lots of fast cuts, and a lot of shots of Robert Pattison’s (the) Batman soaring, swooping, kicking, driving, and shrugging off bullets thanks to his armored Bat-suit.

The trailer also includes new looks at Paul Dano’s Riddler, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, Andy Serkis’s Alfred, and Robert Pattinson with his shirt off. Take a look:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4.

