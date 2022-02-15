Infamous animated characters Beavis and Butt-Head will return in a new feature film titled Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe.

The project was announced during a ViacomCBS Investors Event for Paramount+, the streaming platform which will be the home of the new movie, as well as a new Beavis and Butt-Head series. Neither project has been given an official release date.

A synopsis for Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe said: “In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.”

The movie will serve as a sequel of sorts to 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, though no indication was given as to whether any plot points from the original flick will carry over to the second.

Earlier this year, creator Mike Judge indicated that his famous characters would be making a comeback, tweeting, “Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape.” Judge’s tweet, which can be seen below, was accompanied with sketches of Beavis and Butt-Head as old men, a hint towards the new film’s time-traveling nature.

The original Beavis and Butt-Head series ran from 1993-97 on MTV, becoming a pop-culture classic to some, and the amoral downfall of television to others. It was revived for an additional season in 2011, with episodes again airing on MTV. All of the show’s episodes will soon be available to stream via Paramount+.

The 10 Worst Romantic Comedy Clichés Of All Time Here are the most annoying tropes we're tired of seeing in rom-coms.