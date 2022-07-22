Watch the First Clip From New ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Series

Beavis and Butthead are making a triumphant return to the small screen. After the release of Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe, it was clear the world wanted more of the dim-witted duo. Mike Judge had been keeping his options open for a long time, pointing out that Beavis and Butthead was his favorite project he had ever worked on. He’d been considering bringing the characters back since at least 2018. In 2020, it was announced that a new series was in development, and in 2021, Do the Universe moved forward.

The clip from the new show follows Beavis as he discovers a fire burning in a dumpster behind a fast-food restaurant. It’s a callback to the fact that Beavis is a bit of a pyro. In the original series, he'd shout “Fire!” in his trademark voice. The fire in the dumpster talks to him, dubbing him his “special one.”

He makes Beavis run a mile on his high school track, for the sake of getting some good exercise. Beavis of course just wants to set stuff on fire. Then, it makes him pick up all the bottles in the alley to be recycled. Beavis seems like he's nearly had enough. After this, the fire asks him to write a 4-page essay. At this point, he's done. He goes inside to tell the fast-food worker about the fire, who promptly extinguishes it.

The new series also incorporates an interesting riff on the whole music video thing Beavis and Butthead used to do in the original series. Instead of giving their commentary on popular music videos of the day, they watch TikToks. In this particular episode, they're watching a man show them how to make prison ink. Honestly, it seems like a good fit.

New episodes of the series will be released on Paramount +, officially premiering on August 4th. You can see the clip below:

You can sign up for a trial of Paramount+ here.

