Mike Judge Shares First Look at Return of Beavis and Butt-Head

Heh heh heh. Huhhhhh huh huh. Heh heh.

We could all use a laugh these days, even an irritating one that’s sparked by someone taking the word “but” out of context. That’s why we need Beavis and Butt-Head, television’s venerable animated slackers. Last year, the buddies’ triumphant return was first announced and this week series creator Mike Judge teased that their reunion is getting closer. He tweeted drawings of old Beavis and Butt-Head and said they “will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+.”

The pictures of middle-aged Beavis and Butt-Head are really upsetting if you grew up in the 1990s and were roughly the same age as these characters when they debuted, first on MTV’s Liquid Television and then on their own TV series.

This will be Beavis and Butt-Head’s second movie; their first, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, premiered in theaters in 1996 at the height of their popularity. Even as Judge’s career took off, both in animation and live-action, film and television, he’s often talked about doing more Beavis and Butt-Head. The series was revived for the first time in 2011, with 22 new episodes produced. In 2020, there was talk of a new series on Comedy Central, but at some point, that plan morphed into the new movie (“and more” as Judge put it) on the Paramount+ streaming platform. Here was the way this new film was first announced in February of 2021.

