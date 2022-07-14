The recent Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe movie on Paramount+ didn’t just feature the ’90s favorite teenage doofuses in one of their typical (and stupid) adventures. The two actually wound up going into outer space, and then through a black hole, at which point they were deposited in the year 2022. The movie was mostly a chase film, with various people from NASA and the government looking for Beavis and Butt-Head. That didn’t leave a lot of time for jokes about what Beavis and Butt-Head might think of life in the 2020s. (Can you imagine Beavis and Butt-Head watching TikTok?)

That seemed like a weird choice at the time, but now it makes a lot more sense. Franchise creator Mike Judge saved those jokes because there is going to be a whole new Beavis and Butt-Head TV series on Paramount+ later this summer. Basically Do the Universe turned out to be a backdoor pilot for this show, with Beavis and Butt-Head now acclimating to life in modern times and getting into all kinds of new, dumb trouble.

Along with announcing the show today, Paramount+ also released this trailer for the season:

Here is the new series’ official synopsis:

The iconic animated duo of Beavis and Butt-Head are back and dumber than ever! The '90s pop-culture phenomenons return, voiced by creator Mike Judge, to confound common sense, torment each other, and showcase some of the dumbest comedy imaginable.

The new episodes of Beavis and Butt-Head debut on August 4 on Paramount+. The service also still has Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe available for streaming, along with the old Beavis and Butt-Head episodes from MTV, and the first Beavis and Butt-Head movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America.

