It’s been almost 40 years since Beetlejuice first emerged from his home inside a tiny model in a Connecticut home and tormented Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis for the pleasure of audiences everywhere. (The movies!) The unlikely blockbuster from director Tim Burton spawned an animated series for kids TV, but it never got a sequel until now, 2024’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

If you’re rusty on the story of Beetlejuice, or you’ve never seen it at all, our latest video is here to help. We’ll recap the events of the first Beetlejuice movie, teach you about the history of horror comedies in the 1980s, explain where Beetlejuice first came from and how Tim Burton came to direct it, and go through the long and tortured development history of the Beetlejuice sequel — including the never-made Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian. Watch our full breakdown of the story and making of the original film below:

READ MORE: Our Full Review of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Is Here

