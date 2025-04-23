‘Wednesday’ Is Back In First Season 2 Trailer

According to Netflix’s own metrics, the streaming services #1 all-time most popular series (in English) is Wednesday, based on The Addams Family comic strips and movies and assorted other franchise paraphernalia. On Netflix’s ratings website, it’s listed with 252,100,000 views total — putting it ahead of all of Netflix’s biggest properties, like Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

So obviously they made more episodes.

The second season of Wednesday is done and it will premiere on Netflix later this summer — in two batches. The first six episodes debut in August and the final two will be available in September.

Jenna Ortega reprises her role as Wednesday Addams, joined by new cast additions for Season 2 Steve Buscemi, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Noah Taylor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Christopher Lloyd — who previously played Uncle Fester in the two ’90s Addams Family movies. (Lady Gaga has supposedly also filmed a role for this season as well.)

Watch the first Wednesday Season 2 teaser below:

Tim Burton, who directed four of the eight episodes in Season 1, returned to direct more installments of Wednesday Season 2. The show was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

Here is the series’ official synopsis:

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. This season, Wednesday must navigate family, friends and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery.

Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 6. Then Part 2 follows on September 3.

