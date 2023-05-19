Winona Ryder Is Back in Costume In First ‘Beetlejuice 2’ Photos

There is a lot curiosity about Beetlejuice 2 — and quite frankly, we here at ScreenCrush share it. How can you not be interested in a sequel produced 30+ years after the original, that stars most of the original actors, and comes from the original director, and is based on one of the most popular comedies of the 1980s?

The sequel just went into production earlier this month, and while we’re waiting to see the first official images from the movie, a few early pictures have emerged from the set. That includes the ones below, which show Beetlejuice star Winona Ryder back in character as Lydia Deetz. It’s not a photo of her full costume — but the hair and makeup are unmistakable.

READ MORE: Michael Keaton Won’t Look Very Different in Beetlejuice 2

Released in 1988, Beetlejuice was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton as the title character, a “bio-exorcist” reluctantly hired by a recently dead couple named the Maitlands (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis) who want to kick out the new residents of living in their house. Ryder’s Lydia was the daughter of the house’s new owners — and the only one who could see the ghosts of the Maitlands, presumably because she was extremely goth.

The exact premise of the sequel is not known yet. What is known is that in addition to Ryder, the film also stars Keaton back as the title character, Catherine O’Hara reprising her role as Lydia’s stepmother Delia, along with Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe. Tim Burton is directing the film, and Danny Elfman is back as well to compose the film’s score.

Beetlejuice 2 is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on September 6, 2024. The film’s official title has not been announced yet.

