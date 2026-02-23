Warm up your snapping fingers; Wednesday is back.

Netflix announced today that production is now underway on the third season of their hugely popular Addams Family spinoff show Wednesday.

Several big names are joining the show this time around, including longtime collaborators of series director Tim Burton like Winona Ryder and Eva Green, who plays “the enigmatic and ‘missing’ Aunt Ophelia, sister of Morticia Addams.” Speaking of Morticia: Catherine Zeta-Jones will be back this season, along with Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, and, of course, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday.

Here‘s the new teaser for Season 3, complete with the full announcement of the new co-stars:

Series co-creator Alfred Gough told Netflix’s Tudum that the goal with Season 3 “is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can. We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday. We will be seeing more Addams family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3!”

Wednesday Season 1 remains the biggest English-language series in Netflix’s history, at least by its own metrics. On their top 10s website, it ranks #1 among the service’s most popular series with 252.1 million views. Wednesday Season 2 is in fifth place and 119.3 million. Only Adolescence, and Stranger Things Seasons 4 and 5 rank above it on the list.

Here was Tim Burton’s statement on the news of Wednesday Season 3 — and the additions of stars like Ryder and Green:

I'm so excited to be back for Season 3 and it’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast. The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine-Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah…makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky.

Wednesday Season 3 is now shooting in Dublin, Ireland. Look for it soon on Netflix. (You also can binge the first two seasons of the show there now.)

