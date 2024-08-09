‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ Is the Latest Ridiculous Popcorn Bucket

People say the movies are dead. That movie theaters are in trouble. But have they seen these popcorn buckets???

Continuing in the tradition of the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket that looked like some sort of alien pleasure device, and a Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket that invited you to imagine reaching into Hugh Jackman’s gaping maw like a hungry baby bird, there is now a Beetlejuice Beetlejuice popcorn bucket shaped like a coiled sandworm from the supernatural film franchise.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice popcorn bucket will be exclusive to Regal Cinemas.

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Warner Bros loading...

I hope they don’t go for accuracy and dip the buckets in sand before they fill them with popcorn.

As goofy as the popcorn bucket is, that’s just one of the items Regal Cinemas. If you don’t want to go the full sandworm route, you can still get a black-and-white striped popcorn bucket and beverage cup. Or if you’re really feeling flush with cash, you can also get a blue zombie head you can drink liquids out of.

All of this stuff would go great with an icy cold Beetlejuice Beetlejuice soda. (Yes, that is a real thing.)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens in theaters (even the ones without sandworm popcorn buckets) on September 6. Regal’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice merch will go on sale on September 5. The merchandising hose was really turned on full blast for this movie. I’ve also seen a bunch of Beetlejuice toys up for sale as well. But I’m drawing the line at non-ironic black-and-white suits. After Labor Day? No way.

