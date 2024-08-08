Beetlejuice Is Getting His Own Bright Green Soda

The {haunted apple) juice is loose.

With Beetlejuicemania sweeping the globe thanks to the release of the long-awaited Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Fanta announced they’re getting into the movie food game with their very own Beetlejuice beverage: Beetlejuice Haunted Apple.

In addition, all the standard Fanta flavors will have special Beetlejuice “makeovers.” Jenna Ortega’s face will appear on Orange Fanta, Winona Ryder gets Strawberry, and Catherine O’Hara’s Delia is on bottles of Pineapple Fanta. Sadly, they did not rename these flavors in the short-term as part of this Beetlejuice Beetlejuice tie-in. I could have really gotten behind chugging down an ice cold Undead Orange. I want an ad that says “Quench your thirst with Putrid Pineapple!” Something like that.

I will say, if you want to drink a liquid made of pure Beetlejuice — and really, it feels like this would have been even funnier if it they had dared to release an actual “beetle juice” rather than an apple-flavored soda — the way to go is Fanta in a can. The bottle lets you see the neon green liquid inside, but the can has way more of the black-and-white striped Beetlejuice suit design.

That thing’s giving me some major Ecto Cooler vibes. (It wouldn’t surprise me if that’s what they were going for here.)

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Fantas will be available starting on August 12. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is scheduled to open in theaters on September 6. As you know, I am nothing if not a muckraking journalist in the field of movie tie-in items, so I will do my best to get my hands on some of this extremely green beverage and report back with my findings. What do you think would happen if I screamed “BEETLEJUICE FANTA!” three times, would some magically appear in my fridge?

