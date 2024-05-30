Have you ever wanted to eat popcorn out of Hugh Jackman’s gaping maw? We all have!

If such a wish has been on your bucket list (sorry) for decades, well we have some great news for you. At last, you can make your dreams come true with the official Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket.

(Yes, this is apparently very real.)

Officially unveiled on Ryan Reynolds’ YouTube channel, the video shows Deadpool gently caressing the Wolverine-shaped bucket, and then dripping popcorn into its mouth and drizzling liquid butter down its chin. (At least I hope that is liquid butter.) This Marvel movie is so R-rated even the popcorn bucket is giving the Dune sandworm monstrosity from a few months ago a run for its money.

See for yourself:

READ MORE: There Are Deadpool & Wolverine Sodas, And We Drank Them

“Years from now they will look back at 2024 as when the War of the Popcorn Buckets began,” reads the YouTube caption on the video. I’m not sure it tops the Dune popcorn bucket in terms of sheer WTF-ery, but it’s definitely intense in its own right.

Reynolds teased this thing in a tweet way back in February, when the teaser for the movie debuted at the Super Bowl.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the only Marvel movie of 2024 and the company is going all-out to hype it. The film is still more than six weeks away and theaters are already stocked with two different Deadpool & Wolverine sodas: “Deadpool Chimichanga Chaser Coca-Cola” and “Wolverine Adamantium Orange Coca-Cola.”

What’s next? Deadpool & Wolverine NFTs? Deadpool & Wolverine branded Cheerios? A Deadpool & Wolverine theme menu at IHOP? (Boy, I hope not.)

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26.

Get our free mobile app