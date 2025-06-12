When Marvel announced they were releasing a gigantic popcorn bucket for The Fantastic Four: First Steps in the shape of Galactus’ head, they did not mention a price. Given that it was 17.5 inches tall and 20 inches wide, you knew it wouldn’t be cheap.

Well, it is not. The AMC Theatres website lists the Fantastic Four Galactus popcorn bucket (complete with light-up eyes) at a price of $79.95. Your bank account better be the size of Galactus if you want one.

READ MORE: The Shocking Connection Between Wanda and Doctor Doom

These fancy popcorn buckets are never inexpensive, but they’re not typically $80 a pop either. The popcorn bucket for the just-released Karate Kid: Legends (which looks like a stack of breakable bricks) is currently listed on the AMC store for $31.95; the popcorn bucket for Lilo & Stitch that looks like a life-size Stitch (and can also hold your drink) only costs $49.95. Other than the Galactus head, none of the buckets listed for sale go for more than fifty bucks.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to premiere in movie theaters (and in popcorn buckets) on July 25. If you want one, you can click a button on AMC’s website to get notified when it comes on sale. If you can be patient, you might eventually be able to get one for less. AMC’s website is currently offering discounts on novelty popcorn buckets for movies from the recent past — the Gladiator II bucket (shaped like the Colosseum) is currently on sale for less than five bucks.

On the other hand, if the thing sells out it could go for even more money on the secondary market. Maybe consult with Reed Richards and have him use his fantastic brain to calculate the odds and determine the best course of action.

Get our free mobile app