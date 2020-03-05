In the midst of all the coronavirus news, Ben Affleck’s firsthand testimony to Adam Driver’s goodness is exactly the wholesome content we need right now. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! promoting his new movie The Way Back, Affleck recounts the time Driver used his powers as Kylo Ren to save the day — Affleck’s son’s birthday, to be exact.

Affleck and Driver had been working together on the period piece The Last Duel, which was shooting in France right before Affleck’s son’s birthday. “My son knows that I do movies that are kind of fake and his mom does movies and that’s all pretend, but he also knows that Star Wars is real,” said Affleck. So before Affleck left for Los Angeles to surprise his kid, he asked Driver if he could record a birthday video from Kylo Ren. Driver graciously accepted. As soon as Affleck had scrambled home from shooting, he was met with the news that his son’s presents hadn’t arrived in time for his surprise party. Luckily, Kylo Ren had come to the rescue. Driver had contacted Affleck’s assistant for his address and sent Star Wars-themed presents to Affleck’s son, from Kylo Ren.

"I took those presents, went to that surprise party, watched him open all his other presents. I said, ‘Sam, my presents didn’t get here in time, but I did get a present from someone who really wanted to make sure you had a gift’…I played him a video of Kylo Ren,” recalled Affleck. “It was an incredibly moving and powerful moment. Adam made me a hero to my kid and I will never, ever, ever forget it.” Watch Affleck tearfully describe the story below. The Star Wars segment starts around the 7:30 mark:

The Way Back hits theaters tomorrow, March 6.