The Best Box Office Bombs of 2024

Every year, journalists break down movie releases into “winners” and “losers” — the films that became blockbusters, and the ones that flopped with audiences.

That’s just one side of the story.

It is undeniably true that Inside Out 2 was the biggest movie of 2024, and that Deadpool & Wolverine, Despicable Me 4, and Dune: Part Two were all among the top hits of the year. It isn’t necessarily true, though, that those movies were the best movies of the year though. (If you had to take your kids to Despicable Me 4, you know what I’m talking about.)

Plenty of very worthy films struggled at the box office this year. Sadly, a few were outright bombs. That doesn’t mean they were bad. There’s any number of reasons why they failed to connect with moviegoers beyond their overall quality. Maybe their marketing was uninspired. Maybe streaming is just an unstoppable juggernaut at this point.

As a preemptive counter narrative to all the inevitable “The Worst Box Office Flops of 2024” pieces you’ll see in the days and weeks ahead here is the opposite; here are the best flops of the year. All of these movies were money losers — some quite significantly. They were also, by turns, bold, daring, funny, beautiful, and extremely entertaining.

Over time, audiences will find these films at home on Blu-ray and streaming. Their reputations will gradually improve. Eventually, they’ll all probably be considered “cult classics.” Why not get that process started right now? Here are my picks for the best bombs of 2024. If you missed them in theaters ... you might want to do something about that.

