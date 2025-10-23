How Every Stephen King Movie Is Connected in the Same Universe

Every Stephen King story is connected in the same fictional universe (or multiverse if you want to get technical about it). But that also means that every Stephen King film adaptation is also connected, even when they are made by different filmmakers, or released by separate companies, or even if there are multiple versions of the stories in multiple films.

Don’t believe us? Check out our latest Stephen King video ahead of the series premiere of the new King TV show It: Welcome to Derry. We’ll break down exactly how every Stephen King movie — from The Shining to The Shawshank Redemption to Stand By Me — all link up via a web of characters, locations, monsters, and powers. We’ll even discuss that Dark Tower movie starring Idris Elba. It may be kind of awful, but it’s also awfully important to how these Stephen King stories are united.

Watch the full video below:

READ MORE: The 10 Best Horror Movies of the Last 10 Years

If you liked that video on how every single Stephen King movie (and story) is connected in one universe, check out more of our videos below, including one on every Easter egg and secret in the Castle Rock TV show, a ton of Stephen King movie trivia you might not know, and our comparison of The Long Walk movie and book, and how they differ. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. It: Welcome to Derry premieres on HBO Max on October 26.

Get our free mobile app