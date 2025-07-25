While they may not exactly have a monopoly over the sub-genre, Marvel and DC are undoubtedly the two dominant forces when it comes to superhero movies. Who can blame them, of course, when their rosters are jam-packed with the comic industry's most popular heroes?

That said, plenty of standout superhero movies exist outside of Marvel and DC’s cinematic universes, offering fresh takes on familiar tropes, unique adaptations of lesser-known comics, and original storytelling. These superhero movies often push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a hero.

One of the most acclaimed is Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles, which blends family dynamics with superhero action and mid-century style. The 2004 animated film explores systems of conformity, the power of teamwork, and the burden of greatness.

Another gem is M. Night Shyamalan’s 2000 movie Unbreakable, which offers a slow-burning, grounded take on traditional superhero mythology. The somewhat under-the-radar film eventually developed into a trilogy with 2016’s standalone spinoff horror film Split and its 2019 sequel, Glass.

Elsewhere, 2012’s Chronicle takes a unique found-footage approach toward telling a complex superhero origin story, while 2010’s Kick-Ass toggles between off-color hilarity and bloody violence as it deconstructs modern superhero tropes and vigilantism.

These movies prove that compelling superhero stories can thrive well beyond the vast worlds of Marvel and DC. But don’t just take my word for it — discover these films and more for yourself, below.

The Best Superhero Movies Not From Marvel or DC Marvel and DC may be the Goliaths of the superhero sub-genre, but these movies prove greatness exists outside of those two comic book giants. Gallery Credit: Erica Russell

READ MORE: The 10 Best Comic-Book Movies of the Last 10 Years

Get our free mobile app