‘Betty Boop’ Movie Stars Quinta Brunson as the Cartoon Icon

Quinta Brunson is set to star as Betty Boop in a movie she’s developing about the classic cartoon icon.

The Abbott Elementary star and creator is developing the first traditional feature-length Betty Boop movie, Variety reports.

Brunson’s company, Fifth Chance Productions, is working closely with Fleischer Studios and Mark Fleischer, the grandson of Betty Boop creator Max Fleischer, to develop the film project, which will see the animated 1930s sex symbol grace the silver screen for the first time since Who Framed Roger Rabbit nearly 40 years ago.

“Betty Boop is one of our nation’s most beloved cartoon characters, yet somehow still remains pleasantly niche,” Brunson shared in a statement.

“She has had a quiet but undeniable impact on culture for nearly a century. After Erin [Wehrenberg, head of creative affairs at Fifth Chance Productions] and I met with Mark and learned more about his grandfather’s creation of Betty, I realized there was a much deeper story to tell. One that could be explored in a way that feels refreshing, subversive, and timeless, much like Betty herself,” she continued.

“When Quinta first approached me with the unique concept of a movie about the relationship of my grandfather, Max Fleischer, and his creation, Betty Boop, I was breathtaken. Quinta so embodies Betty’s love of life, intelligence, humor, sassiness, and compassion that the relationship between her as Betty and Max burst into life at its mere mention,” Mark added in his own statement.

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What Is the Betty Boop Movie About?

According to Variety, the movie will “trace the origin and evolution of Betty Boop through the perspective of her creator, Max Fleischer, examining the relationship between the artist and his creation as he navigates the creative and commercial pressures of building one of the world’s first animated icons, particularly as that icon begins to take on a life of its own.”

Sounds like a meta mix between Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and 1992’s Cool World, which features a similar cartoon sex symbol: Holli Wood.

The movie will mark Betty Boop’s first theatrical appearance since 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

In the ‘80s animated-live-action hybrid hit, Betty makes a monochromatic cameo as a slightly washed-up cigarette girl at the Ink and Paint Club, where private investigator Eddie Valiant greets her as an old friend.

Introduced in 1930, Betty Boop appeared in over 100 cartoons during the character’s initial run in Fleischer Studios’ “Talkartoons” series. The musical BOOP!, currently running on Broadway, features the cartoon icon.

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