Mckenna Grace to Play ‘Scooby-Doo’s Live-Action Daphne

Scooby-Doo has a new pal — or at least an old one in a new form.

It’s been almost a year since Netflix announced they were making the first live-action Scooby-Doo TV series. And now we’ve got some casting for it: Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Frozen Empire’s Mckenna Grace will play Daphne on the series.

Created in 1969 by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears for Hanna-Barbera, the Scooby-Doo franchise has endured for decades — mostly as a series of animated TV shows about the titular pooch and his human pals solving mysteries.

The only previous live-action version of note was a series of two movies released in the early 2000s: 2002’s Scooby-Doo and 2004’s Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, both of which were written by future Marvel and DC filmmaker James Gunn. In those movies, Daphne was played by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The most recent Scooby series on television was a more adult-oriented animated show called Velma centered around another member of the Mystery Inc. gang. (Constance Wu voiced Daphne in that one.) The last big-budget project, 2020’s Scoob! tried to give a little more superhero flair to the franchise, by mixing in Hanna-Berbera characters like Blue Falcon. That one’s Daphne was voiced by Amanda Seyfried — although the young version of the character was voiced by none other than McKenna Grace.

Here is the description of the new Scooby series that Netflix released when they first announced work had begun on the series back in March of 2025:

A modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie, Velma, and the strange, but ever so handsome new kid, Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

The live-action Scooby-Doo is expected to run for eight episodes on Netflix.

