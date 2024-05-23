Axel Foley Is Back in the New ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Trailer

After 30 years, Axel Foley is back. (Beverly Hills Cop III was so bad, it took a long time to wash the stink of it from the franchise.) Eddie Murphy is starring in a new Cop, officially titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, coming to Netflix as the streaming service’s big July 4th weekend release. (It’s only coming to streaming, not to theaters.)

You’re never going to believe this but somehow, some way, Detroit cop Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) winds up back in Beverly Hills after all these years, and he gets mixed up in yet another crazy mystery. He’s got Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a new partner, and Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) are still around too, thank goodness.

Foley also has a daughter who is somehow involved in the story as well, although we don’t see very much of her at all in the new trailer for Axel F — which you can watch below:

Well they certainly paid the rights to all the old Beverly Hills Cop music. They’ve also got a fair number of big-budget stunts in here too; it wouldn’t be Beverly Hills Cop without that either.

There’s a new poster for the film that definitely evokes the old Beverly Hills Cop II poster as well.

Here is the sequel’s official synposis:

Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

Can the new film recapture the old magic after all these years? We’ll find out when Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F premieres on Netflix on July 3. You bring the bananas, Netflix will supply the tailpipes.

