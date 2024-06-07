New ‘Wallace and Gromit’ Film Reveals Title and Plot Details

It’s been 15 years since the last full-fledged Wallace & Gromit film — and 35 years since the beloved duo first debuted in Aardman Animation’s A Grand Day Out — but the world’s favorite stop-motion buddy duo (or man and dog duo?) are returning, at last, later this year ... with a sequel.

The new Wallace & Gromit film, Vengeance Most Fowl, will feature the return of Feathers McGraw, the villain of what is probably the franchise’s best entry, The Wrong Trousers.

The new film, which is a feature (most of Wallace & Gromits are shorts), will debut on the BBC this winter, and will stream here in America on Netflix.

You can see a first-look teaser for the film below:

Apart from some brief shorts, this is the first full-fledged Wallace & Gromit film since 2008’s A Matter of Loaf and Death. The last Wallace & Gromit feature was way back 2005, Wallce & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Vengeance Most Fowl was co-directed and co-written by the characters’ creator, Nick Park, with a screenplay by Mark Burton, who also wrote The Curse of the Were-Rabbit and other Aardman stop-motion animated films like Shaun the Sheep.

Sadly, the original voice of Wallace in all the old Aardman films, Peter Sallis, passed away in 2017. Ben Whitehead replaced him several years ago as the new voice of Wallace. (Gromit doesn’t have a voice, because he is a dog, and it would be ridiculous if a dog could talk.)

