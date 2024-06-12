Zack Snyder’s Animated Thor Movie Sets Netflix Premiere

Zack Snyder made his own Thor (and Loki) movie — but not for Marvel.

Snyder’s new animated feature (and technically his fourth film he will be releasing in 2024 by the time it comes out) is called Twilight of the Gods, and it represents the director’s personal take on Norse mythology, up to an including a key role for Thor.

Netflix announced today that the film will debut on streaming later this fall. They also revealed a brief first look at the film, which you can watch below:

READ MORE: The Director’s Cuts of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Gets Netflix Premiere Date

This is Snyder’s second animated feature as a director following 2010’s Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, a forgotten feature about heroic owls that now exists largely as a deep cut answer for Vulture’s Cinematrix.

Here is Twlight of the Gods’ official synopsis:

Zack Snyder presents TWILIGHT OF THE GODS, an all-new daring and spectacular animated vision of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds and great despair, LEIF, a mortal King, is saved on the battlefield by SIGRID, an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, SIGRID and LEIF survive a wrath of terror from THOR, which sets them - and a crew of crusaders - on an against all odds and merciless mission for vengeance. This heroic story of love, loss and revenge, is a journey to Hell and beyond… across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against Gods and demons.

Twilight of the Gods is scheduled to debut on Netflix on September 19.

