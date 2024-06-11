Just a few months after both premiered on Netflix, Zack Snyder’s two Rebel Moon films are already getting director’s cuts. The new versions of the films will both begin streaming on the service later this summer.

With their new footage, both movies are getting new subtitles as well. Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is now Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood. Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver is now Rebel Moon — Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. (Everyone got that?)

In interviews, Snyder has promised that the new versions of the film will contain more than an hour of new footage, including a different opening sequence.

The films in either form are essentially Seven Samurai by way of Star Wars, with a village on a remote farming planet recruiting mercenary warriors from across the final frontier to help defend their home from the forces of the evil Motherworld.

Netflix already split the film into two parts after Snyder delivered such a massive film in the first place. In their original versions, A Child of Fire was 134 minutes long and The Scargiver was 122 minutes. That means the combined director’s cuts will be at least five hours long. That’s a whole lot of rebelling moons.

Here is how Netflix describes these new versions of the film...

Delve further into the mythology and madness of Zack Snyder’s epic sci-fi saga in the viciously sexier, bloodier world of Rebel Moon — Chapter One: Chalice of Blood and Rebel Moon – Chapter Two: Curse of Forgiveness. In Snyder’s director’s cut, a peaceful settlement on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, and Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Motherworld, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a new army of heroes is formed.

Both new director’s cuts of Rebel Moon premiere on Netflix on August 2.