Jeff Bridges Would ‘Certainly’ Do a ‘Big Lebowski’ Sequel

The Big Lebowski is certainly a modern classic, so it's exciting to hear that Jeff Bridges would come back to do a sequel if the opportunity arose. The absurd comedy has become beloved by many and quoted endlessly. Perhaps that’s because it's not so often we see such an unflappable character beset by such high stakes. Perhaps it’s just because “The Dude” is an iconic character. Either way, if the original team was on board, we can’t really see any way it could go wrong.

Jeff Bridges recently spoke with People, where he shared that he'd definitely be down for another appearance as Jeffrey "The Dude" Lebowski.

“If the brothers were involved,” he explained, “I certainly would. The [Coen] brothers, they're mysterious and full of surprises. You don’t know what they're going to do, so since they’re surprising, I don't think they’ll make a sequel. But like I say, they’re surprising, so maybe they’ll surprise me and make a sequel.”

The Big Lebowski 2 Universal loading...

READ MORE: The Worst Movies of the 21st Century

Athough the Coens never made a Big Lebowski sequel, there was a spinoff to the movie a few years ago. 2019’s The Jesus Rolls followed John Turturro’s Jesus Quintana on his own strange adventure. The Coens were not involved in the film, which Turturro wrote and directed (with the Coens’ blessing). And in fact, the Coens have never made a sequel to any of their movies, and the brothers are currently each working separately on their own projects. All of that suggests a Bigger Lebowski film would be the longest of long shots.

As for the enduring popularity of the original, Bridges told People "movies are kind of like your children — they put it all in perspective. They let you know how fast it's going, because before you know it you've got a six-month-old, and then you turn around and she's 16. Movies are kind of like that. That movie, I'm so proud to be a part of that movie. What a good one.”

Get our free mobile app