It has been a long road to theaters for The Jesus Rolls, the spinoff of The Big Lebowski centered on John Turturro’s outrageous bowler, Jesus Quintana. Turturro talked about wanting to make the movie for years and years, and then it was supposedly shot in secret all the way back in 2016. Now, 22 years after the original Lebowski played in theaters, The Jesus Rolls is finally headed to the big screen.

Here at last is the film’s first teaser, which features Turturro — who also wrote and directed the film — as Jesus. (The Coen brothers, who wrote and directed Lebowski, are not involved in the film, although they did give Turturro their blessing to make it.)

That teaser does not give you much to go on, unless the movie is literally about a magical bowling ball flying through the air. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

The Jesus rolls on. Hours after being released from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) pairs up with fellow misfits Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Marie (Audrey Tautou), and embark on a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance.

It’s also worth noting Turturro based the story on the controversial 1974 French movie Going Places, making The Jesus Rolls the rare film that is both a spinoff and a remake. At long last, The Jesus Rolls opens in theaters and on VOD on March 6.