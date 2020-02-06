‘Big Lebowski’ Spinoff ‘The Jesus Rolls’ Abides With Full Trailer

22 years later, nobody continues to f— with the Jesus.

Jesus Quintana, the eccentric bowler from The Big Lebowski, finally has his own movie. Jesus himself, John Turturro, has spent years trying to get this film off the ground, and even after the movie went into production it’s taken several more years to get it into theaters this spring. Titled The Jesus Rolls, it sees Turturro’s character released from prison, and then off on a wild road trip. (The film is loosely based on a French comedy called Going Places.)

A brief teaser arrived online last week, and now we’ve got the full trailer. Take a look:

You can definitely see the French influence in there (and not just because Audrey Tatou co-stars). Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Hours after being released from prison for good behavior, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) reunites with his best friend and fellow underachiever Petey (Bobby Cannavale). In the first in a series of rapidly escalating bad decisions, they steal a vintage car parked in front of an upscale salon and hit the road for a no-holds-barred joyride — until the car’s gun-toting owner (Jon Hamm) catches up with them, wounding Petey. Fleeing the scene with fiercely free-spirited shampooist Marie (Audrey Tautou), Jesus and Petey continue their adventure in a series of stolen cars, cementing their partnership with an epic petty-crime spree and a three-way romance.

The Jesus Rolls opens in theaters on March 6.